* Takeda to pay $800 mln cash plus performance-based payments

* URL Pharma's gout drug Colcrys had sales of over $430 mln in 2011

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, April 11 Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will buy U.S. gout-drug maker URL Pharma Inc for $800 million plus additional payments based on future performance.

Takeda and rival Japanese drugmakers have been aggressively pursuing overseas acquisitions. In May last year, Takeda agreed to buy Swiss drugmaker Nycomed AS for 9.6 billion euros ($13.7 billion at the time).

Philadelphia-based URL Pharma recorded revenue of about $600 million for 2011. Its leading product is Colcrys, a drug used for treatment and prevention of gout flares, the two companies said in a joint statement. Net sales of Colcrys totalled more than $430 million last year.

Takeda is paying cash to Elliott Associates and other URL Pharma shareholders and will make performance-based contingent earn out payments from 2015, the companies said.

Takeda hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser and Sidley Austin as legal adviser. JP Morgan and Ropes & Gray were URL Pharma's financial and legal advisers, respectively.