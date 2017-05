April 16 Senior Rothschild banker Crispin Wright was named head of the UK's Takeover panel on Thursday, putting the seasoned dealmaker in an influential role overseeing merger and acquisitions activity in Britain.

Wright, 54, will take up the appointment on 1 July 2015 on secondment from Rothschild where he is currently a managing director in the advisory business. He will replace Citi banker Philip Robert-Tissot. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Freya Berry)