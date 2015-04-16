(Writes through with details)
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, April 16 Senior Rothschild banker
Crispin Wright was named head of the UK's Takeover panel on
Thursday, putting a seasoned dealmaker in an influential role
overseeing merger and acquisitions activity in Britain.
Wright, 54, will take up the appointment as director general
on July 1 on a two-year secondment from Rothschild where he is
currently a managing director in the advisory business, the
Panel said in a statement. He will replace Citi banker Philip
Robert-Tissot.
M&A activity in Britain has picked up this year with foreign
investors snapping up British companies at the fastest pace in
eight years as an unusual combination of stronger economic
growth and a weak currency lures U.S. buyers despite political
uncertainty.
The Panel, which administers Britain's code on takeovers and
regulates deals to ensure fair treatment for investors, adopted
tougher rules in 2011 designed to tip the balance of power back
towards acquisition targets.
That move came in response to the acquisition of chocolate
maker Cadbury by Kraft, which sparked public anger after the
U.S. buyer reversed a promise to keep a plant open.
In September 2014, the Panel also proposed news rules to
strengthen its governing code to address pledges made by US
pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in its unsuccessful pursuit of
British drugmaker Astrazeneca.
Wright, at Rothschild since 1998, has worked on some of
Britain's biggest takeover tussles, including Severn Trent's
defence against a consortium led by Canada's Borealis in 2013
and British airport operator BAA's sale to Spanish construction
firm Ferrovial in 2006.
"He has a broad range of experience acting for clients
across a wide range of different industries on listed company
buy and sell side transactions, including hostile bids and bid
defences," the Panel said in a statement.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Freya Berry)