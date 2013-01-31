Fed approves Sunflower Financial to create bank holding company
WASHINGTON, June 2 The Federal Reserve on Friday approved mergers that will allow Sunflower Financial Inc to create a bank holding company.
Jan 31 Videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc said on Thursday that it would launch the latest game from its hit "Grand Theft Auto" action-game franchise on Sept. 17.
The company said "Grand Theft Auto V" will be released worldwide for Microsoft Corp's Xbox and Sony Corp's PlayStation3 game consoles this fall. The title has been pushed back from its previously announced release window of spring 2013.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stock price volatility is at a more than two-decade low but you would hardly know that by looking at options trading volume, which is on pace to beat the last two years.