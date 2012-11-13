(Corrects stock price in 3rd paragrpah; corrects last paragraph
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Activist investor Carl
Icahn increased his stake in video game publisher Take-Two
Interactive Software Inc to 12.9 percent from 11.69
percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
This is the fourth time since Nov. 5 that Icahn has scooped
up stock in Take-Two, known for its Grand Theft Auto game.
Shares of the company were flat at $ 1 1. 47 in after-hours
trading on Tuesday.
Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition
target - Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in
2008.
Icahn reported a 9.99 percent stake in Greenbrier
Cos, fuelling talk he may renew a failed 2008 bid for the
railcar maker and pushing its shares up 20 percent on Tuesday.
Moreover, Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix
Inc because he believes the company is undervalued and
an attractive acquisition target.
