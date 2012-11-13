By Malathi Nayak
Nov 13 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased
his stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software
Inc to 12.9 percent from 11.69 percent, according to a
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
It is the fourth time since Nov. 5 that Icahn has scooped up
stock in Take-Two, known for its "Grand Theft Auto" game.
Shares of the company were little changed at $11.47 in
after-hours trading, after closing on Nasdaq at $11.51 on
Tuesday.
The New York City-based game publisher announced last month
that "Grand Theft Auto V," the next installment of its popular
action-adventure game franchise, was on track to be launched in
spring 2013.
"As we get closer to GTA V, he's upping his stake," Sterne
Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said of Icahn's move. "This is just
more endorsement of how he sees fundamentals of Take-Two
developing."
Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition
target -- Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in
2008.
Also on Tuesday, Icahn reported he holds a 9.99 percent
stake in Greenbrier Cos, fueling talk he may renew a
failed 2008 bid for the railcar maker and pushing its shares up
20 percent.
Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix Inc
because he believes the company is undervalued and an
attractive acquisition target.
)