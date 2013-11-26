UPDATE 4-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK Nov 26 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Tuesday said it is buying back all of Carl Icahn's shares in the company, and three directors nominated by the activist investor have resigned.
The video game publisher said it will pay the $203.5 million purchase price for the 12.02 million shares it bought from cash and cash equivalents on hand.
The company said Brett Icahn, Jim Nelson and SungHwan Cho left the board. Icahn and Take-Two had agreed several years ago that if the billionaire investor sold his position, his board designees would resign. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will announce that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government, a White House official confirmed.
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)