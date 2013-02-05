SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported higher revenue and earnings in the third quarter.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company posted net revenue of $415.8 million, compared with $236.3 million a year ago. It reported a net income of $71.36 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $14.1 million, or 16 cents per share a year ago.