BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software on Tuesday reported a 23 percent drop in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter but beat Wall Street expectations, helped by sales of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA 2K14."
Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said non-GAAP net revenue was $233.2 million in the quarter ended March, compared with $303.1 million a year ago. That surpassed the $202.51 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.