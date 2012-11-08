Nov 8 Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his
stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
to 10.6 percent from 9.5 percent, according to a
regulatory filing on Thursday.
This is the second time in a week that Icahn has scooped up
stock in Take-Two.
Shares of the company rose 2.8 percent to $11.17 in morning
trade on Thursday.
"It seems like his buying is a vote of confidence in the
pipeline of the company," said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind
Bhatia. The next edition of its popular "Grand Theft Auto" video
game is due out next year.
Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition
target - Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in
2008.
Meanwhile, Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix
Inc because he believes the streaming video and DVD
rental company is undervalued and an attractive acquisition
target.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba and Liana Baker in New York)