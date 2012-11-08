Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
CAIRO Nov 8 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa Group has reported a 12.2 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 433 million Egyptian pounds ($71 million), on revenue down 27 percent to 3.21 billion.
An Egyptian court will rule on Jan. 16 in a long-running dispute over TMG's flagship real estate project, a case being closely watched as an indicator of the investment environment. That case has cast a shadow over the company's activities. ($1 = 6.1130 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Dan Lalor)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.