CAIRO, Sept 19 Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group
is negotiating a 1.8 billion Egyptian pound ($261
million) loan with banks for work on its Rehab property
development in Cairo's eastern outskirts, the company said on
Thursday.
TMG, like most property developers in Egypt, has suffered
deeply from economic turmoil since a popular uprising in 2011
that drove president Hosni Mubarak from office.
"The company applied to obtain a long-term loan to finance
construction work at its Rehab extension project. We will inform
the stock exchange when the talks are completed and the loan is
signed," it said in a statement published on its website.
($1 = 6.8933 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)