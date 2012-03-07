* FY net 577.5 million Egyptian pounds vs 940 million in
2010
* Total project sales around 3 billion pounds vs 4 billion
* Revenue 5.1 billion vs 5.34 billion
* TMG shares have soared 71 pct this year
(Adds background on performance, analyst comment)
By Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, March 7 Egypt's Talaat Moustafa
Group said its full-year net profit fell 39 percent
last year when the real estate industry was thrown into turmoil
by a popular uprising and disputes over land ownership.
The decline was narrower than a 44 percent drop in
first-half earnings. TMG reported full-year profit of 577.5
million Egyptian pounds ($95.7 million), down from 940 million
in 2010.
Total sales for projects were around 3 billion pounds, down
from 4 billion a year earlier. Revenue - including money
received once clients take ownership of properties - slipped to
5.1 billion from 5.34 billion, the company said in a statement.
TMG shares were down 2 percent at 4.96 pounds by 0955 GMT on
Wednesday, the biggest decliners on Egypt's main index.
Both revenue and net income were below the forecasts of some
Cairo-based analysts, but they said they would wait for more
detailed results before taking a considered view.
"Still I think the results look positive," said Monsef Morsy
of Pharos, who has a "buy" rating on TMG and was impressed with
the revenue number given the company's challenges last year.
"It implies TMG was working quite well still in 2011... As
for the bottom line, it's not clear what led to the decline. The
number was below our estimate of 720 million."
A cloud hanging over TMG lifted in November when an
administrative court ended a drawn-out dispute over the legality
of the company's purchase of state land for its flagship
Madinaty project.
It also suffered from the economic turmoil sparked by the
uprising that ousted Egypt's president in February last year.
Investors are now waiting for a state authority to issue a
re-assessed value of unused Madinaty land, but are hoping it
will have little major impact on TMG results and have already
been piling into the stock, sending it up 71 percent this year.
($1 = 6.0335 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by David
Holmes)