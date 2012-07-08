* Recommendation could mean fresh problems for TMG
By Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, July 8 Egyptian judges recommended a
court should cancel the settlement of a drawn-out legal dispute
over Talaat Moustafa Group's (TMG) flagship real
estate project, threatening more turmoil for the struggling
property sector.
TMG shares fell almost 10 percent on Sunday as investors
dumped the stock, disappointed that the dispute over the
company's $3 billion Madinaty residential and leisure
development had reared its head again.
Recommendations by panels of judges are not legally binding,
but courts often respect them. State news agency MENA said on
Sunday the Higher Administrative Court had adjourned a review of
the case until Nov. 7.
"The court isn't going to look at this case until November,
which means investors will be suffering for another four
months," said Osama Mourad, chief executive of Arab Finance
Brokerage.
Madinaty, which includes homes, hotels and a golf course, is
one of the most ambitious examples of a Mubarak-era drive to
rehouse mostly rich and middle class Egyptians on the outskirts
of the teeming, polluted capital Cairo.
The court battle, over the sale of state land near Cairo for
the development, threw Egypt's property sector, a vital source
of jobs and investment for the wider economy, into a crisis in
2010 from which it is yet to recover.
The problems deepened when President Hosni Mubarak was
overthrown in February last year.
TMG shares lost more than two thirds of their value in 2011,
but have soared 60 percent this year on hopes that the company's
worst problems were over.
The dispute began when a court ruled the land for Madinaty
should have been sold by auction to get the best price.
The case epitomised a crisis of confidence in Mubarak's last
government before it was toppled in a street revolt driven by
popular anger at poverty and high-level corruption.
The ruling sparked concern that many other high-profile real
estate projects could be scrapped because the land they were
built on was sold illegally.
Last November, after more than a year of wrangling, an
administrative court asserted the Madinaty deal was valid after
all, but insisted that a committee revalue some of the land that
had not been used since the company bought the site.
BACK TO SQUARE ONE?
But on Sunday, state media reported that the panel of
judicial experts recommended the amended contract be declared
void, and said the earlier court ruling that upheld the contract
between TMG and Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA)
be cancelled.
TMG said the panel's recommendation was part of preparations
for the court to hear the case and stressed that it was not
binding. The company gave a different date for the new court
hearing - Nov. 4.
Mourad at Arab Finance said many investors had bought back
into TMG assuming its legal woes were a thing of the past.
A new president was sworn in on June 30 after the first free
leadership contest in the country's history, cementing hopes
among investors for a new start after more than a year of
political and economic turmoil since Mubarak was overthrown.
"We are against these types of court decisions regardless of
the outcome," said Mourad. "You should not punish investors
because of the actions of a corrupt government officer. This
court is damaging the economy."
