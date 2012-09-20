BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German insurer Talanx AG will not seek additional cash from shareholders after announcing a less ambitious initial public offering on Thursday, its chief executive said.
"Further capital hikes are not on the agenda for now," Herbert Haas told a conference call with journalists on the company's decision to pursue a flotation, reversing a decision made just last week to abandon plans for a stock market listing. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.