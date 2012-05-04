* Kolbenschmidt (KSPG) IPO to be unveiled next week -sources
* 50 pct KSPG stake for sale worth about 500 mln eur-sources
* Talanx set to announce IPO in late May -sources
* Talanx to IPO 25-30 pct stake, worth 1 bln eur -sources
(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, May 4 German insurer Talanx
and car parts maker Kolbenschmidt Pierburg are set
to announce their stock market listings later this month,
sources familiar with the transactions said.
Stock markets have been on the rise since the beginning of
the year and bankers say the market volatility is low
enough for IPOs. Fears about the euro zone debt crisis and the
U.S. economy have eased, prompting more companies to tap the
public markets after being effectively shut out for the last few
months.
Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (KSPG) , owned by defence group
Rheinmetall, is likely to be the first in line, with
its intention to float expected to be published on Monday or
Tuesday next week, several people familiar with the matter said.
Germany's third-biggest insurer Talanx is likely to
officially announce in the last week of May its plan to float on
the stock exchange, two different sources said.
Separately, industrial conglomerate Evonik may on
May 25 announce a planned listing.
However, it remains unclear if the RAG Foundation, which
owns a 75 percent stake in Evonik, will put the flotation on ice
given depressed valuations in the chemical sector.
A final decision on the IPOs, including the possible volumes
and pricing, will depend on market conditions. Despite the
uppick since the beginning of the year, bankers caution that an
external shock like a renewed deterioration in the European debt
crisis may scupper plans.
"However, some companies have put so much work into IPO
preparations that they are keen to push the button even if
markets turn out to be not absolutely perfect," a banker working
on several transactions in Germany said.
More activity is expected to come from private equity firms,
as they look to exit investments, many of which date back to the
buyout boom of 2006-2007. Germany may see a such deal with a
third-quarter listing of chemicals group H.C. Starck, which is
owned by Advent and Carlyle, bankers said.
The IPO of Kolbenschmidt is likely to value the company at
around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), with about 50 percent of
the shares being sold to investors, the people said.
The unit specialises in emissions components as well as
pistons, engine blocks and bearings.
The Talanx flotation will likely have a volume of almost 1
billion euros, the sources said. As Japanese insurer Meiji
Yasuda Life would also exchange convertible bonds worth 300
million euros into shares, Talanx would need to raise only
600-700 million euros on the market, bankers said.
The insurer is aiming to list 25-30 percent of its shares
four weeks later in a deal that could value it at about 4
billion euros, the sources said. This could make it a candidate
for inclusion in Germany's midcap index MDax.
Talanx is hoping that investors value it in line peers like
Allianz which trades at 80 percent of its book value.
However, investors will also look for a so-called IPO discount
of about 10 percent, the sources said.
The book value of Talanx shareholder's equity stood at 5.421
billion euros at the end of 2011.
Talanx declined to comment. Rheinmetall was not available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Jonathan
Gould)