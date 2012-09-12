(Adds comments, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Talanx, Germany's
third-largest insurer, has called off plans to list its shares
in Frankfurt after investors were not willing to pay the price
the company had expected to achieve in the offering.
Talanx, which has been considering a flotation for more than
a decade, said investors were demanding a too large discount on
the company's valuation relative to what its investment banking
advisers had foreseen.
"We will consequently pursue our strategy without an IPO,"
Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a statement on
Wednesday..
Asked if Talanx was shelving the flotation only temporarily,
a spokeswoman said there were currently no new plans regarding
an IPO.
With investors wary of unpredictable markets and firms
reluctant to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply, Europe
has seen little in the way of new listings activity over the
past year.
Talanx, which sources close to the deal said had spent a lot
of time sounding out potential investors, braved the market by
kicking of its sale last week.
A source close to the company said Talanx was hugely
disappointed at having to cancel the IPO, but felt the banks
running the sale had over-advised on valuation.
Sources familiar with the situation had previously told
Reuters that Talanx had hoped to raise up to 700 million euros
($900 million) from the sale of new shares and that the deal
would value the company at around 5 billion euros.
Despite stocks rallying to their highest in over a year this
week, investors were unwilling to accept a valuation anywhere
near 5 billion euros, the source close to the company said.
Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were advising on the
offering.
Many insurers are trading below book value, with low
interest rates and investor worries about the euro debt crisis
weighing on the sector.
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to launch a
London float of its Direct Line insurance unit this week. One
financial market source said investors would still look at
offerings on a case-by-case basis so Talanx's decision would not
necessarily impact whether Direct Line goes ahead.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Arno Schuetze and Alexander
Huebner in Frankfurt and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)