FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany's third-biggest insurer Talanx expects further brisk growth in premiums and says it is ready to float shares on the stock market when the right moment comes.

"We are observing the markets. We are ready to go (with the IPO) if a window of opportunity opens," a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Talanx has discussed a flotation for more than a decade but market jitters linked to the euru zone sovereign debt crisis have kept it from pulling the trigger so far.

Talanx said in a statement it expected premiums to expand after they rose 9 percent in the first half of the year, helped by its industrial, retail and reinsurance businesses and bolstered by its acquisition of Polish insurer Warta, which was consolidated from July 1.

Talanx said it expected premium growth in its industrial lines division to come mainly from markets outside Germany.

Its German retail operations expect to keep premiums on a par with last year, while the international retail aims to further boost premiums and profitability.

Market conditions in reinsurance, where Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third-biggest reinsurer, Hannover Re, are "highly promising," Talanx said, adding that it was aiming for gross premium growth of 5-7 percent in both its property-casualty and life-health reinsurance businesses.

Talanx also reported net income rose 65 percent in the first half of the year to 354 million euros. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)