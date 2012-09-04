LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurer, hopes to list in Frankfurt by the end of the month and raise up to 700 million euros ($881 million) from the sale of new shares, two sources close to the deal said.

Talanx, which owns 50.2 percent of Hannover Re, the world's third-biggest reinsurer, has begun to market its stock to investors ahead of a deal that could value it at around 5 billion euros, the sources said on Tuesday.

Talanx itself said on Monday it planned an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares this autumn to strengthen its balance sheet and finance expansion, primarily through organic growth, if economic conditions remained stable.

It will also look at acquiring targets in Latin America and central and eastern Europe.

While Talanx has discussed a flotation for more than a decade, market jitters linked to the euro zone debt crisis have deterred it in recent years.

With investors wary of unpredictable markets and firms reluctant to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply, Europe has seen little in the way of IPO activity over the past year.

"It is a stock that is well known to the market," said one of the sources. "A lot of people are interested in it ... so let us see how price sensitive the market is going to be."

As part of the IPO process, Japanese partner Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance will convert a 300 million euro subordinated bond into equity, taking the total deal size to around 1 billion euros - around 20 percent of the company, one of the sources said.

With many insurers trading below book value, analysts said Talanx would not want to float too big a stake now in the hope of selling another tranche at a higher price later.

Low interest rates and investor worries about the euro debt crisis have weighed on the insurance sector.

British insurer Direct Line, an autonomous unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, was also expected to kick off an IPO in London later this month. ($1 = 0.7947 euro) (With additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)