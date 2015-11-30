BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
FRANKFURT Nov 30 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it agreed to buy Italian life insurer CBA Vita SpA, its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd as well as the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA.
Talanx, Germany's third-biggest insurer, said the purchase price was in the mid-double-digit-million-euro range plus a performance-linked component. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.