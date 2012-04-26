FRANKFURT, April 26 German insurer Talanx plans
to save 245 million euros ($323 million) annually by trimming
jobs in a reorganisation of retail operations in its home
market, it said on Thursday.
Germany's third-biggest insurance group, which has yet to
give the final go-ahead for a planned initial public offering,
said it would use partial or early retirement and natural
fluctuations to reduce staff at its Retail Germany division over
the next three years.
"The reorganization of the division is to be completed by
2015 and should be fully reflected in the income statement from
2016 onwards," Talanx said in a statement after striking a deal
with employee representatives.
Despite the agreement with labour reps, the planned cuts
prompted some resentment among staff at the insurer.
"The company is tarting itself up for the IPO at the cost of
the employees," one source close to the company's works council
said.
The changes will entail bundling some operational jobs like
administration and telephony, while expanding claims management
and sales operations, Talanx said.
Around two-thirds of the savings will come from
consolidating back office property and casualty operations to
two locations from 13 currently.
"Every affected employee will be offered an economically and
professionally commensurate position, although this may be at a
different location," Talanx said, adding that it had ruled out
forced layoffs until the end of 2015.
Talanx has about 11,000 employees in Germany, including
reinsurance unit Hannover Re, in which it holds a
50.2 percent stake. Retail Germany has 5,600 staff.
Talanx employs around 18,300 worldwide.
Bankers have said the company could give the green light for
a stock market listing in the coming months, although it may
hesitate because of continued volatility in investor sentiment
and financial markets.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)