FRANKFURT Oct 1 German insurer Talanx
is considering winding down its life insurance arm
HDI Lebensversicherung, the group's chief executive has told
daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Like many life companies, HDI Lebensversicherung has seen
investment returns hit by low interest rates. An industry survey
last month showed that life insurance is becoming an unviable
business in Europe, with many companies forced to compensate for
low rates with higher-risk investments or moves overseas.
The options for HDI include a freeze on new business and the
phasing out of existing contracts, CEO Herbert Haas told the
newspaper. Existing contracts could also be sold to a specialist
company that would wind them down, he said.
For now, however, the focus is on cutting costs and
improving capital investment returns at HDI Lebensversicherung,
Haas was quoted as saying.
HDI Lebensversicherung had gross written premiums of 2.36
billion euros ($3.19 billion) in 2012.
($1 = 0.7387 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)