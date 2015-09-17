* Aims for international industry premiums of 3 bln euros
* Sees industrial lines underwriting profit in 2016
* Awaits political and legal green light on Iran
(Adds CEO, executive comment, detail from investor day)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Insurer Talanx
wants to boost premiums from industrial insurance products sold
outside Germany by 30 percent to more than 3 billion euros ($3.4
billion) a year by 2019.
"This will then be around two thirds of our entire
industrial insurance business," Talanx Chief Executive Herbert
Haas told analysts at an investor day conference.
Germany's third biggest insurance firm said it was setting
up offices to win more business from small- and medium-sized
companies in Europe, where demand is rising for crossborder
insurance, and was also committed to emerging markets.
Last year, industrial insurance premiums from outside
Germany came in at 2.3 billion euros, accounting for 57 percent
of overall premiums for the division.
The industrial insurance division is aiming to make an
underwriting profit next year by achieving improved results in
property, marine and motor insurance, after posting a loss in
2014, Talanx said.
"We expect a significant improvement in earnings for
Germany," CEO Haas said.
Talanx was also ready to enter the Iranian market as soon as
it gets the political and legal green light, Talanx executive
Edgar Puls told the analysts conference.
Like other insurers in Germany, Talanx is moving away from
traditional life insurance savings products that carry a
guaranteed annual minimum rate of interest, which have become
unattractive given rock bottom capital market yields.
Instead, from early next year it will start selling new
products that offer the potential of higher yields to customers
but do not carry any guaranteed return, making it cheaper for
the insurance company to run them.
The new products will help Talanx under new EU risk capital
rules, known as Solvency II, which come in on Jan. 1, 2016.
Talanx said its preparations for the rules were on track.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by David Clarke)