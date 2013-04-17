FRANKFURT, April 17 German insurer Talanx is targeting annual growth in net income of 10 percent on average in the coming years, based on rising premiums, cost savings and improved underwriting.

"Over a period of 3 to 5 years, the group is aiming to increase the group's net income by an average of 10 percent each year," Talanx said in a statement on Wednesday, released ahead of a capital markets information day.

"We regard this as a challenging but achievable target for the next years," said Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas in the statement.

Net profit after minorities rose 22 percent to 630 million euros ($827.2 million) in 2012.

