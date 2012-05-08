WARSAW May 8 Polish financial regulator KNF has
agreed to Talanx's takeover of a local group Europa on
condition Germany's No.3 insurance group eventually lists on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Talanx, which has been mulling an initial public offering in
Germany, is also in the process of buying Warta, Poland's No.2
insurer, with KNF's decision on this transaction expected later.
KNF said on Tuesday it expected Talanx to debut in Warsaw in
two years after the watchdog agrees to the German insurer's
Polish buys.
Talanx's Polish acquisitions will create a strong challenger
to PZU, the country's No.1 insurer, and reduce the
German group's dependence on domestic business and reinsurance.
Polish regulatory approval of the takeovers have been seen
by analysts as bolstering the case for a near-term Talanx
flotation. Talanx, in the past, had linked the need for capital
raising with the prospect of international acquisitions.
Talanx's strategic partner, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda
Life, is taking over stakes in the two Polish
acquisitions as part of the alliance.
Meiji is expected to become a key Talanx shareholder in the
event of a German IPO, which bankers have said could come as
early as late June if markets and investors remain favourable.
