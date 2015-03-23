HANOVER, Germany, March 23 A debt moratorium
imposed by Austrian financial authorities on bond payments by
Austrian 'bad bank' Heta will dent net income at German insurer
Talanx by less than 10 million euros ($10.9 million),
Talanx's Chief Financial Officer said on Monday.
Talanx has exposure in the high tens of millions of euros to
Heta, Immo Querner told a news conference for the insurer's 2014
results.
Heta is winding down the assets of wayward lender Hypo Alpe
Adria but Austrian financial regulators earlier this month
suspended its debt payments, prompting writedowns at several
German insurers and banks and pushing property lender DuesselHyp
to seek a rescue.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)