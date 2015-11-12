FRANKFURT Nov 12 German insurer Talanx posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 177 million euros ($190.36 million), hit by a 9 percent drop in income from investments amid financial market ructions.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 190 million euros, up from 149 million in the year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Talanx nevertheless confirmed its full year goal for net profit of 600-650 million euros and said it expected to earn more than 700 million in 2016. Analysts have already pencilled in higher net profit in both years, the poll showed.

