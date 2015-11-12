BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
FRANKFURT Nov 12 German insurer Talanx posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 177 million euros ($190.36 million), hit by a 9 percent drop in income from investments amid financial market ructions.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 190 million euros, up from 149 million in the year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Talanx nevertheless confirmed its full year goal for net profit of 600-650 million euros and said it expected to earn more than 700 million in 2016. Analysts have already pencilled in higher net profit in both years, the poll showed.
($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.