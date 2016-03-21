FRANKFURT, March 21 German insurer Talanx
raised its 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million
euros ($844 million) after beating its own 2015 targets and
lifting its dividend to 1.30 euros a shares.
The country's third-biggest insurer said on Monday that its
fourth-quarter net income rose 3 percent to 246 million euros,
despite flat premiums and an 18 percent drop in income from
investments.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 182
million euros, down from 239 million in the year-earlier
quarter, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)