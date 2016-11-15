LONDON Nov 15 Talanx slightly
increased its guidance for 2016 net income on Tuesday as
third-quarter earnings rose 32 percent on the previous year,
helped by growth in the German insurer's international business
and a low level of large claims.
Quarterly net profit of 234 million euros ($251.6 million)
came in well above the average forecast of 186 million euros in
a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Germany's third biggest insurance group raised its guidance
to "at least" from "approximately" 750 million euros in net
profit this year.
"Although the market environment is still challenging, the
first nine months of the year have gone well, we have posted
surprisingly few claims and have made good progress with the
internationalisation in the Industrial Lines and the growth in
Retail International," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)