* Talanx hikes dividend to 1.30 eur from 1.25 eur

* Lifts net profit aim to around 750 mln euros

* Q4 net profit of 246 mln, vs 182 mln street view

* Q4 Combined ratio 93.3 pct after 98.5 pct yr-earlier

* Shares rise 0.7 pct in early trade (Adds share price indication, CEO comment, details)

FRANKFURT, March 21 German insurer Talanx raised its 2016 profit target after beating its own 2015 goals and hiking its dividend, sending its shares higher in early Frankfurt trade on Monday.

The country's third-biggest insurer said it now expected its net profit to rise to around 750 million euros this year, up from a previous target for more than 700 million and still conservative compared with consensus for 778 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Last year, Talanx easily exceeded its 2015 net profit target of 600-650 million euros with a reading of 734 million, well above analyst expectations for 670 million, thanks to a low level of major insurance claims and lower costs.

"There were no major natural disasters in 2015," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in the group's annual report, adding that the group had done a lot of "strategic groundwork" in 2015.

Talanx launched measures to improve the competitiveness of its German life insurance unit, including replacing classic life insurance products in 2016 with more capital-efficient concepts and expanding biometric and other risk products.

Talanx said it would propose a payout of 1.30 euros ($1.46) a share, up from 1.25 euros for 2014 and in line with consensus.

($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)