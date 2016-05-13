* Q1 net profit 222 mln eur, above highest poll forecast
* Says on course for 750 mln eur 2016 net profit goal
* Solvency II ratio at 171 pct vs target 150-200 pct
* Shares down 0.4 pct vs 0.6 pct lower mid-caps
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, May 13 German insurer Talanx
posted a smaller than expected drop in first quarter
net profit, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in
income from investments.
Germany's third-biggest insurance group affirmed its
full-year earnings goal after quarterly net profit fell to 222
million euros ($252 million) from 251 million a year earlier,
beating the highest forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Speaking to shareholders at their annual meeting this week,
Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas said the result of the first
four months of the year made him confident of reaching the
insurer's target of 750 million euros in net profit in 2016.
"We are well on course," Haas said in a statement on Friday.
JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner said the insurer was on
track to beat its official profit goal.
"These results also support our 2016 833 million euro net
profit forecast," Huttner said.
Haas said steps to improve profitability in Industrial Lines
insurance were already taking effect, while those in the
struggling Retail Germany business, which is cutting more than
900 of its 5,000 staff over the next three to four years, were
only just getting started.
"We believe the company has taken decisive actions in
Industrial Lines but also in Retail Germany to improve the
profitability," Baader-Helvea analysts said in a note.
Talanx's reinsurance unit Hannover Re this week
posted nearly stable net profit of 271 million euros in the
first quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a sharp
decline
Talanx's Solvency II ratio, a measure of its financial
strength under new EU risk-capital rules, was at 171 percent,
within the group's target range of 150-200 percent.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
