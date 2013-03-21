* 2012 net profit 630 mln eur vs consensus 636 mln
* 2012 net up 22 pct
* 2012 operating profit up 42 pct to 1.8 bln eur
* Dividend 1.05 eur/shr vs consensus 1.11 eur/shr
(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 21 Talanx AG,
Germany's third largest insurer, confirmed its outlook for
higher returns in 2013 after posting a 22 percent rise in 2012
net profit.
The group said it aimed to achieve net profit of more than
650 million euros this year, helped by an expected 4 percent
rise in gross premiums bolstered by the consolidation of
acquisitions in Poland.
It posted a net profit of 630 million euros for 2012 versus
a consensus forecast of 636 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The company, which made its stock market debut in October
after a decade of preparation, is part of Germany's MDAX
index of medium-sized companies.
Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third
largest reinsurer Hannover Re, said it planned to pay
a dividend of 1.05 euros per share for 2012, compared with a
consensus forecast of 1.11 euros.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Christoph Steitz and
Jason Neely)