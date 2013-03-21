* 2012 net profit 630 mln eur vs consensus 636 mln

FRANKFURT, March 21 Talanx AG, Germany's third largest insurer, confirmed its outlook for higher returns in 2013 after posting a 22 percent rise in 2012 net profit.

The group said it aimed to achieve net profit of more than 650 million euros this year, helped by an expected 4 percent rise in gross premiums bolstered by the consolidation of acquisitions in Poland.

It posted a net profit of 630 million euros for 2012 versus a consensus forecast of 636 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company, which made its stock market debut in October after a decade of preparation, is part of Germany's MDAX index of medium-sized companies.

Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third largest reinsurer Hannover Re, said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.05 euros per share for 2012, compared with a consensus forecast of 1.11 euros. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Christoph Steitz and Jason Neely)