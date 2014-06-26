FRANKFURT, June 26 Germany's third-biggest
insurer Talanx expects to make a net profit of about
1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in 2017 thanks to a rapid
expansion of its international business, the company said in an
investor presentation on Thursday.
This year, the company expects profit to fall from the 762
million euros it earned in 2013 when low taxes and proceeds from
a share sale helped it beat analyst forecasts.
It still expects net profit of at least 700 million euros in
2014.
Talanx expects its retail business in eastern Europe and
Latin America to contribute an additional 90-110 million euros
to annual net income by 2017, while it sees its German retail
business and its business with large companies posting an
earnings rise of 70-90 million euros each.
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)