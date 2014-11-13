* Q3 gross premiums up 5.3 pct to 6.8 bln

* Q3 net investment income up 12 pct to 1.048 bln euros

* Sees net profit of at least 700 mln euros in 2014, 2015 (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German insurer Talanx predicts net profit would stagnate in 2015 due to tough market conditions and legal uncertainties, it said as its third-quarter earnings missed market expectations.

Talanx's quarterly net profit rose 26 percent to 149 million euros ($185 million), helped by a rise in investment income and premiums but below expectations. Analysts forecast a profit of 183 million euros on average in a Reuters poll.

Talanx is Germany's third largest insurer.

Talanx repeated its forecast for a net profit of at least 700 million euros in 2014 and said it expected the same for 2015 as it budgeted over 100 million euros more for major losses than this year and braced for challenging market conditions.

Analysts estimated on average that the group would earn 756 million euros this year and 798 million next year.

"The reported Q3 figures as well as the FY 2015 guidance are at first glance disappointing," said analyst Thorsten Wenzel at DZ Bank in a note to clients.

Talanx also said it was unable to say precisely how reforms to German life insurance laws would affect results in 2015.

Talanx's share is up by 5.4 percent so far this year, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

Reinsurer Hannover Re, in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, last week posted third quarter earnings that were stronger than expected.

($1 = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)