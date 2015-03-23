* Lowers five-year net income outlook

* More cost cuts ahead for German retail division

* Result flattered by gain on sale of Swiss Life stake

* Shares down 6 pct vs insurance index 1.2 pct lower (Adds CEO comment from news conference)

By Jonathan Gould

HANOVER, Germany, March 23 German insurer Talanx said it could take more than five years to cut high costs at its flagging German retail insurance business, darkening an outlook hurt by the expectation of lower net profit in 2015, sending its shares down.

Germany's third-largest insurer on Monday posted record net profit of 769 million euros ($841 million) for 2014 but described its 2015 target for at least 700 million euros of profit as "challenging" amid rock-bottom interest rates, intense insurance competition and falling premiums in its home market.

Investors shrugged off a 4.2 percent dividend hike to 1.25 euros per share and pushed the stock down more than 10 percent in early trade to a one-month low, though it pared losses to trade 6 percent lower by 1400 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index fell 1.2 percent.

Talanx pledged cost cuts and IT investment to boost efficiency at its domestic retail division, whose products extend from property and casualty cover through life cover and pensions and where too much paperwork is done by hand, relative to competitors.

The unit, which has cut more than 600 posts since 2012, sees premium income declining 5 percent this year, compared with a 1 to 3 percent rise seen for the group as a whole.

Chief Executive Officer Herbert Haas said he expected no job cuts over the next 24 months.

Like other German insurers, Talanx has also been hit by low interest rates which have undercut returns on life insurance products and hit demand for these products.

"2015 will be one of the most challenging years in a long time, with falling capital market returns and soft markets in industrial insurance and reinsurance," Haas said.

Analyst Daniel Bischof at brokerage Helvea cut his rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy", saying he saw better value in other insurance shares. "Retail Germany is most vulnerable to the current low interest rate environment," he wrote.

Talanx's net profit in the final quarter of 2014 rose to 239 million euros, exceeding the 219 million expected in a Reuters poll as one-off gains from the sale of a stake in Swiss Life flattered its results.

Talanx said it expected net income to grow by around 5 percent through 2019, below its previous forecast for 10 percent annual growth. (Additional reporting by Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)