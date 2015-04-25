FRANKFURT, April 25 German insurer Talanx is sticking with its profit guidance for 2015 after recording few extraordinary costs in the first quarter, its finance chief Immo Querner told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.

"The quarter was relatively unremarkable," the paper quoted him as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Profit at Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurer, took a hit in double-digit millions of euros from claims related to the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps last month and saw claims worth a low double-digit million euro figure from storm Niklas, he said.

In addition, a debt moratorium imposed by Austrian financial authorities on bond payments by Austrian 'bad bank' Heta will dent profits by around 10 million euros ($11 million), he reiterated.

Talanx aims to post 2015 net income of at least 700 million euros and gross premium growth of between 1 and 3 percent. But it warned last month that its profit target was "challenging" given rock-bottom interest rates, intense insurance competition and falling premiums in its home market.

"The full-year outlook is still valid," Querner told Boersen-Zeitung, but said growth also depended on exchange rate fluctuations. "In the first quarter, growth benefited from the weakening of the euro," he said.

Talanx is due to publish its quarterly financial results on May 11.

($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)