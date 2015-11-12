* Hitting top of 2015 net profit target range now "ambitious"

* Aims for dividend of at least 1.25 eur/share

* Sees net profit of more than 700 mln eur in 2016

* Q3 net profit 177 million euros vs poll 190 mln

* Shares down 3.4 pct (Adds CEO comment on dividend, analyst comment)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 German insurer Talanx on Thursday pledged to at least maintain its dividend for 2015 after saying it could be a challenge to reach the top end of its net profit target range this year.

The country's third biggest insurer has been aiming for net profit of 600 million euros to 650 million euros ($644-$700 million) this year and stuck to the target on Thursday after posting a quarterly earnings rise that was weaker than expected.

The shares fell 3.4 percent by 1412 GMT, lagging a 1.2 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

An accumulation of damage claims in the third quarter, including a 114 million euro payout for the explosion at the port of Tianjin in China, forced the insurer to add a note of caution to its 2015 forecast.

"Reaching the upper end of the forecast will certainly be ambitious," Chief Executive Herbert Haas told reporters on a conference call.

Large claims totalled 724 million euros in the first nine months of the year, nearly using up Talanx's notional budget for the period.

Despite the caution, Talanx said it would make sure its dividend did not fall below the 1.25 euros per share it paid out for 2014.

"The dividend should remain at least at that level of 1.25," Haas told analysts, even if this implied the company would pay out more of its net profit than its set policy of 35-45 percent.

"Dividend continuity is a top priority," he said, adding that this also applied to 2016, when the company expects to earn more than 700 million euros despite a planned 70 million charge for restructuring its IT systems and making staff cuts.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had pencilled in 690 million euros in net profit this year and 810 million next.

Talanx has been investing to digitise and automate its insurance processes to bring costs down into line with peers.

Haas said the moves would have a "dampening effect" on staff numbers and said details would be available in coming months.

Talanx's Germany Retail and Industrial insurance businesses both posted underwriting losses in the third quarter and the company has been trying to diversify.

"Our concern, which was not particularly eased on the call, is that growing into new markets is hard to achieve at returns above cost of capital," said Barclays analyst Andy Broadfield, who has an "underweight" rating on the stock.

Talanx was upbeat about prospects in the Polish market, where its Warta unit is a major player, saying it saw reliable signs that prices and conditions for insurers would improve.

In the third quarter, Talanx posted net profit of 177 million euros, up from 149 million a year earlier but below the 190 million average in the Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)