BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners reports qtrly net loss per share $0.05
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp
FRANKFURT May 15 German insurer Talanx stuck to its earnings guidance for 2013 after net profit fell 1 percent to 203 million euros ($263.46 million) in the first quarter.
"The group continues to target group net income after tax in excess of 650 million euros," the country's third largest insurer said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to its full-year goal.
Low damage claims and rising premiums helped performance in the first quarter, but the insurer was hurt by a near 10 percent fall in income from investments, compared with a strong year-earlier quarter.
Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported its first quarter results on May 7. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* EQS-News: Bank Saint Petersburg announces 20% dividend payout for 2016