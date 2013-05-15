FRANKFURT May 15 German insurer Talanx stuck to its earnings guidance for 2013 after net profit fell 1 percent to 203 million euros ($263.46 million) in the first quarter.

"The group continues to target group net income after tax in excess of 650 million euros," the country's third largest insurer said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to its full-year goal.

Low damage claims and rising premiums helped performance in the first quarter, but the insurer was hurt by a near 10 percent fall in income from investments, compared with a strong year-earlier quarter.

Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported its first quarter results on May 7. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)