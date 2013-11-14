FRANKFURT Nov 14 German insurer Talanx
posted a 39 percent drop in net profit to 121 million
euros ($162 million) in the third quarter, dented by lower
investment income and damage claims from summer hail storms.
The quarterly figure compared with an average forecast of
156 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and
is down from 197 million in the year-earlier
quarter.
"For 2014 we are aiming for a significant operational
improvement with Group net income of at least 700 million
euros," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said, also confirming the
2013 target of "around 700 million euros" in net profit.
Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer
in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported its third
quarter results on November 5.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)