FRANKFURT, March 24 Germany's Talanx AG raised its dividend and confirmed its 2014 outlook after comfortably beating analyst expectations and its own net profit target for 2013, helped by lower taxes.

Germany's third largest insurer said on Monday it would pay shareholders a dividend of 1.20 euros per share for 2013, compared with an average expectation of 1.18 euros in a Reuters poll and 1.05 euros per share a year earlier.

Full year net profit rose by a fifth to 762 million euros ($1.05 billion), above the highest forecast of 732 million euros in the poll and well above the poll average of 712 million.

Talanx had earned a net profit of 626 million euros in 2012.

