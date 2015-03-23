FRANKFURT, March 23 German insurer Talanx faces the possibility of a restructuring charge in its German retail division in 2016 that would burden results, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said on Monday.

Germany's third-largest insurer said on Monday it planned further cost cuts at its lagging German retail division, where it sees premium income declining by 5 percent this year, compared with a 1-3 percent rise seen for the group as a whole.

Turning to performance in the current quarter, Haas said the three-month period had gone "not too bad so far", without any major catastrophes or losses to erode results. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)