FRANKFURT, March 23 German insurer Talanx
faces the possibility of a restructuring charge in
its German retail division in 2016 that would burden results,
Chief Executive Herbert Haas said on Monday.
Germany's third-largest insurer said on Monday it planned
further cost cuts at its lagging German retail division, where
it sees premium income declining by 5 percent this year,
compared with a 1-3 percent rise seen for the group as a whole.
Turning to performance in the current quarter, Haas said the
three-month period had gone "not too bad so far", without any
major catastrophes or losses to erode results.
