FRANKFURT May 15 German insurer Talanx
said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its
full-year profit forecast than down.
Chief Executive Herbert Haas said he was still cautious
given that it was only May, but "I can't deny that at the moment
the sky is a bit more sunnier than cloudier".
Talanx expects its 2017 profit to come to around 800
million euros ($875 million), a decline from 2016, as it and the
industry as a whole face fierce competition and low interest
rates.
Some analysts believe that Talanx's outlook is too
conservative, with consensus in a Reuters poll at 828 million.
"Overall I would confirm your observation that basically the
trend is more on the positive side than on the negative side,"
Haas told analysts in response to a question on a conference
call after Talanx published first-quarter results.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)