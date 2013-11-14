FRANKFURT Nov 14 German insurer Talanx expects its gross burden from the Philippine typhoon to exceed 10 million euros but to remain manageable, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a conference call on Thursday.

"We do not have a very strong presence on the Philippines, and the insured losses will be within a manageable scale", he said, adding "I do not expect (typhoon Haiyan) to become a heavy net burden for us in the fourth quarter." (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Thomas Atkins)