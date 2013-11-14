BRIEF-Omnitracs says leads $60 mln series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
FRANKFURT Nov 14 German insurer Talanx expects its gross burden from the Philippine typhoon to exceed 10 million euros but to remain manageable, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in a conference call on Thursday.
"We do not have a very strong presence on the Philippines, and the insured losses will be within a manageable scale", he said, adding "I do not expect (typhoon Haiyan) to become a heavy net burden for us in the fourth quarter." (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Thai Airways, lessee of two of co's B787S requested permission to modify aircraft