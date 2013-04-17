FRANKFURT, April 17 German insurer Talanx made a net capital gain of slightly more than 90 million euros ($118 million) on the sale of part of its stake in Swiss Life, Talanx's chief executive said on Wednesday.

About 20 million of the gain was in the first quarter, with the remainder falling in the second quarter, Herbert Haas said in a capital markets day presentation broadcast over the Internet.

A Swiss regulatory announcement earlier on Wednesday showed Talanx's stake in Swiss Life fell to 5 percent from 9.3 percent previously.

Haas said Talanx still saw the stake as a long-term investment and described Swiss Life as having "great prospects," with the sale aimed at bringing Talanx's holding into line with the overall risk strategy of the group. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)