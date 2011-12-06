Dec 6 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners,
which owns 9.9 percent of retailer Talbots Inc , offered
to buy the ailing women's retailer for about $212 million.
The $3-a-share cash offer values the women's clothing
retailer at a 92 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close
of $1.56. Sycamore said it might consider increasing its offer
if it had access to Talbots' private financial records.
Talbots' stock has dropped 82 percent this year.
The announcement comes a day after Talbots said it is
looking for a new chief executive and a week after it warned
the holiday shopping season would be challenging as big
discounts are expected to hurt profit margins.
Talbots, which also has said it would cut jobs by 9 percent
and pull national advertising campaigns, has tried to reinvent
itself with new store formats, cost cuts and a younger
clientele.
"As one of Talbots' largest shareholders, we are concerned
by the company's rapidly deteriorating performance. We believe
we are not alone in our concerns about the company's current
condition and future direction," Sycamore said in a letter to
Talbots.
Talbots said it would would review the Sycamore proposal
with the help of its legal and financial advisers, Dewey &
LeBoeuf LLP and Perella Weinberg Partners.
Sycamore cited several concerns, such as the loss of
Talbots chief creative officer, disappointing second and third
quarter results, the declining stock price and questions about
its liquidity position, according to the letter.
"Given the company's rapidly deteriorating situation during
the critical holiday shopping season, we believe expeditious
action is needed to protect shareholders' investment in
Talbots," Sycamore said.
Sycamore, which specializes in retail and consumer
investments, said it met Talbots' chief executive and chief
financial officers several weeks ago, but since then Talbots
has rebuffed efforts to hold meaningful talks regarding a
transaction.
"Any further delay in engaging in constructive discussions
about a potential transaction will only further challenge the
company's ability to achieve a premium valuation for its
shareholders," Sycamore said.
Sycamore said Talbots needs to take more drastic measures
"which would be extremely difficult to execute while remaining
a public company."
Sycamore said it could complete due diligence, arrange to
rollover or replace the company's existing working capital
financing and execute a definitive deal within 45 days.
"Now that sycamore has made a move, there might be other
bidders coming in, but Sycamore seems to have a strong interest
and appetite for taking on the turnaround of Talbots," said
Margaret Whitfield of Sterne Agee & Leach. "Talbots is a very
old brand which I think has appealed especially to affluent
baby boomers. I think it is a situation that can be improved
upon."
The firm said it was prepared "to pursue any and all
actions available to us in order to ensure that the Talbots
Board actively and thoughtfully explores strategic
alternatives, including our compelling proposal."