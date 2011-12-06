Dec 6 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which owns 9.9 percent of retailer Talbots Inc , offered to buy the ailing women's retailer for about $212 million.

The $3-a-share cash offer values the women's clothing retailer at a 92 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close of $1.56. Sycamore said it might consider increasing its offer if it had access to Talbots' private financial records.

Talbots' stock has dropped 82 percent this year.

The announcement comes a day after Talbots said it is looking for a new chief executive and a week after it warned the holiday shopping season would be challenging as big discounts are expected to hurt profit margins.

Talbots, which also has said it would cut jobs by 9 percent and pull national advertising campaigns, has tried to reinvent itself with new store formats, cost cuts and a younger clientele.

"As one of Talbots' largest shareholders, we are concerned by the company's rapidly deteriorating performance. We believe we are not alone in our concerns about the company's current condition and future direction," Sycamore said in a letter to Talbots.

Talbots said it would would review the Sycamore proposal with the help of its legal and financial advisers, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Sycamore cited several concerns, such as the loss of Talbots chief creative officer, disappointing second and third quarter results, the declining stock price and questions about its liquidity position, according to the letter.

"Given the company's rapidly deteriorating situation during the critical holiday shopping season, we believe expeditious action is needed to protect shareholders' investment in Talbots," Sycamore said.

Sycamore, which specializes in retail and consumer investments, said it met Talbots' chief executive and chief financial officers several weeks ago, but since then Talbots has rebuffed efforts to hold meaningful talks regarding a transaction.

"Any further delay in engaging in constructive discussions about a potential transaction will only further challenge the company's ability to achieve a premium valuation for its shareholders," Sycamore said.

Sycamore said Talbots needs to take more drastic measures "which would be extremely difficult to execute while remaining a public company."

Sycamore said it could complete due diligence, arrange to rollover or replace the company's existing working capital financing and execute a definitive deal within 45 days.

"Now that sycamore has made a move, there might be other bidders coming in, but Sycamore seems to have a strong interest and appetite for taking on the turnaround of Talbots," said Margaret Whitfield of Sterne Agee & Leach. "Talbots is a very old brand which I think has appealed especially to affluent baby boomers. I think it is a situation that can be improved upon."

The firm said it was prepared "to pursue any and all actions available to us in order to ensure that the Talbots Board actively and thoughtfully explores strategic alternatives, including our compelling proposal."