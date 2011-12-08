* Says Sycamore bid "opportunistic"
* Says Talbots recent performance distorted by merchandise
issues
* Says bids should take into account company's historical
performance
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Dec 8 Private equity firm Sycamore
Partners' $3 a share bid for Talbots Inc is
"opportunistic and a very low offer," a top investor in the
ailing retailer said.
Sycamore, which owns 9.9 percent of Talbots, offered to buy
it for about $212 million on Tuesday, when the company was worth
about $110.3 million.
"The company's numbers right now are distorted by
merchandising issues," Mitch Williams, a fund manager at
OppenheimerFunds told Reuters.
Oppenheimer is the biggest institutional stakeholder in
Talbot with a 11.9 percent stake, followed by Sycamore,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Williams refused to say what he would consider a fair
valuation, but said any offer had to take into account Talbot's
historical performance and not just the recent past.
When asked about Oppenheimer's stand, a spokesman for
Sycamore Partners said the firm had no comment beyond what it
said in its recent filing.
Founded in post-war Massachusetts, Talbots built its
reputation on its traditional pearls-and-classics fashions, but
is widely seen as dull today.
Shares have dropped from the $30-levels they used to trade
at a decade ago to around $1.56 just prior to Sycamore's bid.
They shot up to $2.80 on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.
The retailer has lagged peers Ann Inc and Chico's
FAS, as it tried and failed to attract younger shoppers,
while alienating its core older customers in the process.
On Monday, Talbots said it was looking for a new chief
executive to replace Trudy Sullivan, four years after she took
charge.
Sales have fallen steadily over the past three years, and
some investors and analysts have long been expecting a
sale.
"Talbots' business trends have been among the weakest in a
struggling women's retail sector," Nomura Securities
International analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note titled
"Talbots - Take The Money and Run."
The analyst also said he did not expect the offer to be
raised meaningfully, given the 92 percent premium.
Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management Corp, who exited the stock before Sycamore's offer
said: "On the basis of where the company is going and what the
stock is doing, it is a reasonable offer."
"But on the basis of what the stock could be worth if they
got things turned around, it's a very low offer."