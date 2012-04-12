* Sees Q1 sales $272 mls vs est $283.0 mln
* Q1 comp sales down 5.4 pct so far
* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.52 vs est loss/shr $0.56
* Q4 sales $289.4 mln vs est $268.7 mln
* To close about 110 locations this year
* Shares down 7 pct in aftermarket trade
April 12 Talbots Inc, which has put
itself up for sale, forecast first-quarter revenue that missed
analysts' expectations, as the women's clothing retailer
prepares to close more stores.
The retailer expects sales of $272 million in the first
quarter, down nearly 10 percent from last year. Analysts were
expecting sales of $283 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales have fallen 5.4 percent so far in the
current quarter, the company said in a statement.
Talbots, which is exploring its strategic options, said it
will close 110 locations through fiscal 2013. It closed about 47
locations in the fourth quarter as part of a plan outlined last
year.
The company has been looking for a new chief executive to
replace Trudy Sullivan, who unsuccessfully attempted to revive
the chain with new store formats, cost cuts and by chasing
younger shoppers.
The retailer, which has a market capitalization of $216.4
million, opened its books to Sycamore Partners in January in an
effort to get the private equity firm to raise its original
buyout offer, which was snubbed by the company.
Talbots had earlier rejected a $212 million buyout proposal
from Sycamore, and said it would instead explore strategic
alternatives.
Talbots, which was once a popular destination for its
classic fashion, has been clearing out excess inventory by
offering heavy discounts and higher promotions.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $53.3 million, or 77 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $2.8 million, or 4 cents a share,
a year ago. Sales fell 1.1 percent to $289.4 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 52 cents
a share from continuing operations.
Analysts, on an average, expected a loss of 56 cents a share
on revenue of $268.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Hingham, Massachusetts-based Talbots were trading
down 7 percent at $2.90 in trading after the bell. They had
closed at $3.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.