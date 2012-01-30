* Confidentiality agreement signed effective Jan. 27
* Agreement contains standstill provisions
Jan 30 Talbots Inc, looking to
sell itself, opened its books to Sycamore Partners in a move
that could lead to the private equity firm raising its original
buyout offer, which was snubbed by the women's apparel chain
last month.
Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Talbots -- which is also looking for a new leader
-- had started actively soliciting offers and private-equity
firm Golden Gate Capital was considering a bid for the company.
Wedbush Securities analyst Betty Chen said Talbots'
confidentiality agreement with Sycamore will greatly reduce the
possibility of a bidding war.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sycamore said it had
signed a confidentiality agreement with Talbots, effective Jan.
27, giving it access to certain private information regarding
the company's business, strategy and prospects.
"It is possible that Talbots has already gone through (its
review process) and the remaining party that's still interested
in continuing the dialogue is Sycamore," Chen said.
In December, Talbots rejected a $212 million buyout proposal
from Sycamore, and said it would instead explore strategic
alternatives.
When Sycamore made its offer, the private-equity firm had
said it might consider increasing its $3 per share bid if it had
access to Talbots' private financial records.
Chen reckons that other PE firms may have made an offer
below Sycamore's initial bid, or decided against making an
offer, prompting Talbots to open its books to Sycamore.
Sycamore said the agreement contains standstill provisions
that prohibit it from taking certain actions without Talbots' or
its board's prior written permission.
Talbots has been looking for a new chief executive to
replace Trudy Sullivan, who unsuccessfully attempted to revive
the chain with new store formats, cost cuts and by chasing
younger shoppers.
Talbots shares were trading up marginally at $3.31 on Monday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a
high of $3.50.