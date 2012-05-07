May 7 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc
, which had opened its books to Sycamore Partners in
January, received a raised takeover offer of $214.6 million from
the private equity firm.
Talbots said Sycamore had offered to pay $3.05 per share -
slightly higher than the $3.00 per share, or $212 million, it
offered in December.
Talbots had opened its books to Sycamore in January,
shopping for a higher bid after rejecting the firm's initial
offer.
"The board continues to evaluate strategic alternatives,
including Sycamore Partners' proposal," Talbots said in a
statement on Monday.
The company, which has struggled with falling sales and
margins, also said it entered an exclusivity agreement with
Sycamore, which will end on May 15.