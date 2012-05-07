May 7 Sycamore Partners marginally raised its
bid for Talbots Inc to $214.6 million, disappointing
investors looking for a more substantial offer that could ensure
the sale of the struggling women's apparel retailer.
Talbots said Sycamore had offered to pay $3.05 per share -
slightly more than the $3.00 per share, or $212 million, that
the private equity firm first offered in December.
The retailer's shares fell 5 percent to $2.63 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday.
"The worry to some extent is that the board could
potentially reject this offer," said Rahul Sharma, managing
director of investment management firm Neev Capital.
Sharma said while the new bid is not compelling, Talbots is
also not likely to attract rival offers.
"The bargaining power of the company is not very high. The
revised offer basically reflects that as well."
Cash-strapped Talbots, once a popular destination for its
classic fashion, has been consistently lagging peers Ann Inc
and Chico's FAS Inc and its sales have fallen
for five straight years.
The company is also looking for a successor to outgoing
Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan who unsuccessfully tried to
reignite growth at the chain with new store formats and cost
cuts.
Those efforts to reach out to younger shoppers met with
failure and ended up alienating its core shoppers - women over
the age of 35.
Talbots put itself up for sale and opened its books to
Sycamore in January, shopping for a higher bid after rejecting
the firm's initial offer.
"The board continues to evaluate strategic alternatives,
including Sycamore Partners' proposal," Talbots said in a
statement.
The company also said it entered an exclusivity agreement
with Sycamore, which will end on May 15.
Sycamore declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.